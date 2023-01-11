At Morgan State University, a new medical college to open in 2024

Midday on Medicine continues with a spotlight on a proposed new medical school at one of the nation's leading HBCU institutions.

Only about 5% of the physicians in the United States are Black, and it has been nearly 50 years since an historically Black college or university has opened a medical school. Morgan State University is moving toward changing that, with plans for a proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine on its Baltimore campus.

Joining Tom to tell us about it are Dr. Barbara Ross Lee, the proposed college's founding president, and Dr. John Sealey, its founding dean and director. They join us on Zoom.

Dr. John Sealey (left), a surgeon and medical school administrator, is the founding dean of Morgan State University's proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine; Dr. Barbara Ross Lee, an osteopathic physician and academic administrator, is its president. (photos courtesy MSU)

