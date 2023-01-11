© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

At Morgan State University, a new medical college to open in 2024

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
Morgan State U_Tyler Hall1.jpg
-
/
The Tyler Hall building at Morgan State University in Baltimore. The university plans to open a new College of Osteopathic Medicine on its Baltimore campus in 2024. (photo by P.A.Greene for MSU)

Midday on Medicine continues with a spotlight on a proposed new medical school at one of the nation's leading HBCU institutions.

Only about 5% of the physicians in the United States are Black, and it has been nearly 50 years since an historically Black college or university has opened a medical school. Morgan State University is moving toward changing that, with plans for a proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine on its Baltimore campus.

Joining Tom to tell us about it are Dr. Barbara Ross Lee, the proposed college's founding president, and Dr. John Sealey, its founding dean and director. They join us on Zoom.

John Sealey_BarbaraRossLee_COMBO.png
Dr. John Sealey (left), a surgeon and medical school administrator, is the founding dean of Morgan State University's proposed Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine; Dr. Barbara Ross Lee, an osteopathic physician and academic administrator, is its president. (photos courtesy MSU)

You can join us as well: call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us; @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHBCUMorgan State Universityschool constructionHealthEducation
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak