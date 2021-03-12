-
A highly anticipated effort to boost state spending on school construction and renovation projects passed with an overwhelming majority in the House of…
Much of the action in Annapolis this week moves to the floors of both chambers where agendas are frequently determined on a day to day basis. Lawmakers…
The General Assembly voted Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of two school-focused bills. One of these takes oversight of school construction…
Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday morning vetoed a bill taking the Board of Public Works out of the school construction approval process.The Interagency…
Maintenance inspections at public schools around the state tell local school authorities if there are issues affecting the health or safety of students…