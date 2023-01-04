© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

"Finale": D.T. Max's interviews with theater legend Stephen Sondheim

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob Sivak
Published January 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
D.T. Max is a staff writer at The New Yorker. He spent three years interviewing Stephen Sondheim for a magazine profile pegged to the composer's planned new musical, "Square One," which was not completed before Sondheim's death in November, 2021. Max's new book, "Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim," is a curated compilation of those interviews. (Max photo credit: Flash Rosenberg/book cover: Harper Collins)

And now, a conversation about the late, great Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck is not only a Sondheim fan, she’s also a Sondheim scholar, who knows his work as well as anyone.

A few weeks ago, she recorded an interview with D.T. Max, a staff writer at the New Yorker magazine, about his new book, "Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim,”  a compilation of his extensive in-person interviews with Mr. Sondheim, who died in November, 2021 while working to complete a musical he called "Square One."

D.T. Max will talk about his new book at Ivy Bookshop's Bird in Hand Coffee and Books on Friday, January 6 at 6:00pm. Click the link for more details.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
