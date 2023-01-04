"Finale": D.T. Max's interviews with theater legend Stephen Sondheim

And now, a conversation about the late, great Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim. Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck is not only a Sondheim fan, she’s also a Sondheim scholar, who knows his work as well as anyone.

A few weeks ago, she recorded an interview with D.T. Max, a staff writer at the New Yorker magazine, about his new book, "Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim,” a compilation of his extensive in-person interviews with Mr. Sondheim, who died in November, 2021 while working to complete a musical he called "Square One."

D.T. Max will talk about his new book at Ivy Bookshop's Bird in Hand Coffee and Books on Friday, January 6 at 6:00pm. Click the link for more details.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

