Taylor Swift for Kids returns to Towson May 31

Taylor Swift for Kids is coming back to Towson!! Last year we sold out two shows in the same day, so don't sleep on this one.

She's the biggest pop star on the planet. And now you can experience her greatest hits with the whole family.

Baltimore Public Media's Saturday Morning Tunes presents Taylor Swift for Kids Saturday May 31 at The Recher in Towson. Presented by Stages Music Arts.

Featuring rising star Enslow and her band performing 60 minutes of Taylor Swift hits at a time the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets are available now.

Doors open at 9:30am with friendship bracelet making, and the show runs 10-11am Saturday May 31. Plenty of parking for a $2 validation fee in the garage behind the venue.

Dancing shoes are a must.

Enslow is a singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and folk music. With her distinct vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Enslow is an up and coming artist hailing from the greater Baltimore area. Her music is characterized by its catchy melodies, and genre-bending sound.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.

For all general inquiries and accessibility requests, please contact Sam Sessa at [email protected]

