Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella

And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.

Mary Ann Campanella, in front of her family's Centennial Home in Little Italy; Baltimorte Banner Banner neighborhood reporter Clara Longo de Frietas. (photo credit Paul Newson/Baltimore Banner)

Joining Tom now is Baltimore Banner neighborhood reporter Clara Longo de Freitas, who covers communities on the east side of the city…

Mary Ann Campanella joins us as well. She is featured in a recent Banner story that Clara and Jasmine Vaughn-Hall wrote about people who are living in their childhood homes…

Join us! Call 410.662.8780 Email at [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.