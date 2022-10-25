© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Rep. Anthony Brown, Democrat for Maryland Attorney General

Published October 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Anthony G Brown for MDAG_credit_SteveBarrett_crop_scale.png
Rep. Anthony Brown, the Democratic nominee for Maryland Attorney General, is a decorated combat veteran who has represented MD's 4th District in the US House since 2017. The former MD Delegate also served as Maryland's Lt. Governor from 2007-2015. (photo by Steve Barrett)

Today, we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022 with the Democratic nominee for Maryland Attorney General.

Brian Frosh, the Democratic incumbent, will retire in January.

Tom had planned to speak with the Republican nominee, Michael Peroutka, during the first half of the program today, but the candidate's office called to cancel his appearance an hour before our broadcast.

As a result, Tom's sole guest today is the Democratic nominee for MD Attorney General, Congressman Anthony Brown. He served in the Maryland General Assembly and then as Lt. Governor, from 2007-2015, in the Martin O’Malley administration. He ran unsuccessfully for Governor in 2014, and he was elected to Congress in 2016.

He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He is a decorated military veteran with more than 2 years of military service.

Congressman Brown is 60 years old. He and his wife are the parents of three adult children.

Rep. Anthony Brown joins us at half-past the hour on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Conversations with the Candidates: 2022
