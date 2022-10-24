Yuripzy Morgan, Republican for MD's 3rd congressional district

We continue with Midday's series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022 now with the Republican nominee for Maryland's third congressional district.

Joining Tom is Yuripzy Morgan, a lawyer and former WBAL talk show host, who is running against John Sarbanes. This is the Republican's second try for public office. She ran for Congress in the 2nd district in 2016, losing in the primary to Pat McDonough.

Yuripzy Morgan is a graduate of the University of Texas, Arlington, and the University of Maryland Law School. She is a law clerk in the law office of Eugene Glazer in Pikesville. She is 38 years old, married, and the mother of two children. She and her family live in Severna Park.

Yuripzy Morgan joins us on Zoom.

