Midday

Yuripzy Morgan, Republican for MD's 3rd congressional district

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Yuripzy Morgan, the Republican nominee for Maryland's 3rd congressional seat, is a lawyer and former WBAL talk show host who is making her second run at elective office. (Campaign photo)

We continue with Midday's series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022 now with the Republican nominee for Maryland's third congressional district.

Joining Tom is Yuripzy Morgan, a lawyer and former WBAL talk show host, who is running against John Sarbanes. This is the Republican's second try for public office. She ran for Congress in the 2nd district in 2016, losing in the primary to Pat McDonough.

Yuripzy Morgan is a graduate of the University of Texas, Arlington, and the University of Maryland Law School. She is a law clerk in the law office of Eugene Glazer in Pikesville. She is 38 years old, married, and the mother of two children. She and her family live in Severna Park.

Yuripzy Morgan joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
