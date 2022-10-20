Rousuck's Review: "Edgar Allan Poe's 'Blood, Sweat and Fears'"

Next on Midday, a visit with our peripatetic theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today she's back, just in time for Halloween, to tell us about Edgar Allan Poe's 'Blood Sweat and Fears,' the first live stage production by the National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, the non-profit company that produces Poe's works for educational and mass media presentations, including a series of podcasts for WYPR called Poe Theater on the Air.

KENNETH A. EPPS SR. / Alex Zavistovich in "Edgar Allan Poe's 'Blood Sweat and Fears,'" produced on stage by the National Edgar Allan Poe Theater. (photo credit: Kenny Epps Sr.)

The show features dramatizations of three of the master of macabre's well-known short stories: “Berenice,” “A Predicament,” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.” It's being presented on stage through FPX Events at the Flagship Cinema multiplex in Dundalk, which is located at 7938 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224.

Click the theater or FPX links for more details.

Parental advisory: The show contains some adult themes, including murder. Not recommended for children under 13.

