Midday

Another historic SCOTUS term ahead? Plus, Trump's legal woes

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (official photo)

Today it's Midday on the Law.

The U.S. Supreme Court kicked off its new term on Monday, a term that many expect will include some blockbuster rulings on par with the overturning of Roe v Wade, the controversial decision from last term. This year, cases on voting rights, the environment, gay rights, freedom of speech and other issues may result in the court swinging US law farther to the right.

Joining Tom to talk about the High Court's agenda and other legal news is University of Baltimore law professor Kimberly Wehle. This year, she is a visiting professor at American University’s Washington College of Law. She’s a former Assistant US Attorney, and the author of three excellent books, one on the constitution, one on voting, and her latest offering: How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas. 

Kim is also the host of a YouTube show called Simple Politics with Kim Wehle.

Kim Wehle joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC.

Kim Wehle is a visiting professor at American University's Washington College of Law, a popular legal commentator, and the author of three books, including "How to Read the Constitution - and Why." (UBalt Law photo)

US Supreme CourtVoting
