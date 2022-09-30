© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"What's Mine and Yours": Naima Coster's tale of race & two families

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Combined What's Mine and Yours and Naima Coster.png
Novelist Naima Coster's latest work has been selected by Maryuland Humanities as this year's One Maryland One Book. (cover credit Grand Central Publishing/photo by Sylvie Rosokoff)

Joining Tom now is Naima Coster, the author of the New York Times best seller, What’s Mine and Yours, which has been chosen by Maryland Humanities as this year’s One Maryland One Book. That’s a program in which Marylanders all over the state read the same book, and have the opportunity to talk about it with other readers, and with the author.

Naima Coster’s novel explores the dynamics of family and community, and the divisions that course through the lives of sisters and their circle in a story that pivots from North Carolina to California, France, and elsewhere.

Ms. Coster will be appearing throughout the state next week, beginning this Sunday afternoon, when she’ll talk about What’s Mine and Yours at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

Naima Coster joins us today on Zoom from New York…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksRacismRacial Integration
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak