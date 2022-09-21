Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K

The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”

The President of the United States is limited to two terms. The Governor of Maryland is limited to two terms. County executives in Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County are limited to two terms. Should the Mayor of Baltimore and other city officials be term-limited too?

We want to hear what you think about this idea. Elections give voters the chance to term-limit most elected officials every four years. Do we need a law in the city charter that will do it automatically?

Tom's guests today bring a perspective to this issue that is born of direct experience. Kurt Schmoke served as the Mayor of Baltimore for three terms, from 1987-1999, after serving as the Baltimore City State’s Attorney…

Sheila Dixon served as Mayor for three years, from 2007-2010, after serving as City Council President…

They join us on Zoom.

