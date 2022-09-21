© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K

Published September 21, 2022
Should the city's elected officials be limited to two terms in office? Two former Baltimore mayors - Sheila Dixon (2007-2010) and University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke (1987-1999) - offer their perspectives on the November ballot question.

The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”

The President of the United States is limited to two terms. The Governor of Maryland is limited to two terms. County executives in Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County are limited to two terms. Should the Mayor of Baltimore and other city officials be term-limited too?

We want to hear what you think about this idea. Elections give voters the chance to term-limit most elected officials every four years. Do we need a law in the city charter that will do it automatically?

Tom's guests today bring a perspective to this issue that is born of direct experience. Kurt Schmoke served as the Mayor of Baltimore for three terms, from 1987-1999, after serving as the Baltimore City State’s Attorney…

Sheila Dixon served as Mayor for three years, from 2007-2010, after serving as City Council President…

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMDElections2022Baltimore City
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
