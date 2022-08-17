Trump's troubles: views on the ex-president's growing legal jeopardy

Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed candidate, handily beat Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican Congressional primary, and Sarah Palin will likely advance in the process in Alaska. So, Trump’s electoral influence continues to be formidable. Election deniers have won Republican nominations for state offices around the country, including here in Maryland.

But the former President and his circle face continuing legal challenges. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive at the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty in a tax fraud case tomorrow. Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been identified as a target of a criminal inquiry in Georgia; Lindsey Graham, one of his most vocal supporters in the Senate has been ordered by a judge to testify in that case.

Donald Trump’s explanations about the classified material found during the warrant execution at his Mar-a-Lago resort continue to change. And last week, Trump reportedly pled the Fifth 400 times during a deposition in a New York case. The Washington Post reports that Mr. Trump is having a hard time finding lawyers to take his cases, but, it should be noted, his plethora of legal entanglements have been something of a fundraising bonanza for Mr. Trump, who has been collecting donations for his legal defense fund.

Tom's guests today are two astute observers of the legal predicaments of Mr. Trump and his closest associates.

He speaks first with Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter for POLITICO.

Nicholas Wu joins us on our digital line from Washington DC.

Then, Tom talks with Kim Wehle, an author and legal scholar from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She’s a visiting professor at the American University Washington College of Law, and the author of several books, the most recent of which is called How to Think Like a Lawyer And Why. She is also the host of Simple Politics with Kim Wehle, a talk show on YouTube. She discusses the legal consequences that Mr. Trump may face as the multiple investigations involving him continue.

Kim Wehle joins us on our digital line from New York.

Nicholas Wu covers the US Congress for POLITICO; Kim Wehle is a constitutional scholar, author, professor at University of Baltimore School of Law, and host of the SimplePolitics podcast. (photo credits: POLITICO/UBalt Law)

