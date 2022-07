In health news, more than 100 cases of monkeypox, a rare contagious virus, have been reported in Maryland. More than 4,600 cases have been reported across the US. Vaccines against the disease are effective, but here in the Baltimore area, they are in short supply. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa is the Health Commissioner of Baltimore City.

Dr. Dzirasa joins us on Zoom…

Typical examples of the monkeypox rash to watch for. Image courtesy NHC (UK), via CDC.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.