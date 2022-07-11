© 2022 WYPR
Francis DeBernardo on Fr. Mychal Judge and Catholic LGBTQ justice

Published July 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
Francis DeBernardo_MychalJudge book cover-combo.png
Francis DeBernardo is executive director of the New Ways Ministry, a MD-based national Catholic organization advocating for LGBTQ justice. (courtesy photo; book published by Liturgical Press)

Now, Tom turns to an author, advocate and activist who is working for justice and reconciliation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Catholics.

Francis DeBernardo has been the executive director of New Ways Ministry for 26 years. He’s also the author of a book about a gay Franciscan priest renowned for having died trying to save victims of the terrorist attack in New York on 9/11. It’s called Mychal Judge: Take Me Where You Want to Go. 

Francis DeBernardo joins us on Zoom (and later, by phone).

