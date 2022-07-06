NewsWrap: Update on bipartisan gun reform; January 6th hearings

A little more than a week after President Biden signed a gun safety bill that was touted as the most significant piece of gun legislation to clear Congress in 30 years, yet another young man opened fire on a crowd, this time, at a fourth of July parade in an affluent suburb of Chicago.

The shooter, reportedly disguised as a woman, fled to his mother’s home, took her car, and took off. Police apprehended him about a few hours later.

The attack appears to have been planned for several weeks. He shot 70 rounds of ammunition, killing seven people. Dozens of others were injured in the chaos.

On June 23rd, the day before the House sent the gun bill to the President for his signature, in a closely watched case in New York, the Supreme Court loosened restrictions on carrying concealed weapons.

Yesterday, MD Gov. Larry Hogan directed Police to “immediately suspend” the criteria for reviewing applications for permits to carry concealed weapons, dumping the so-called ‘good and substantial reason’ standard. As Nathan Sterner has been reporting, Hogan said his direction was “in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent supreme court ruling.”

In fact, New York moved immediately to expand permit requirements and revise their statutes to limit guns in certain locations. MD Senate President Bill Ferguson has vowed to enact similar legislation in the 2023 session.

Theodoric Meyer is a national political reporter for the Washington Post, and co-author of the Post's "The Early 202" newsletter. (photo credit Washington Post)

We begin today with where Congress, the Court and the Country are on the subject of guns. Theodoric Meyer of the Washington Post joins me. He is a national political reporter and a co-author of the Early 202 newsletter. He's been covering the debate over gun control legislation, as well as developments in the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Theodoric Meyer joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

