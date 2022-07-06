© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

NewsWrap: Update on bipartisan gun reform; January 6th hearings

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jan6 Comm 062822-CassidyHutchinson_scaled_Mandel NganPool via AP.png
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, describes the actions of former president Donald Trump as she testifies at a June 28, 2022 hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

A little more than a week after President Biden signed a gun safety bill that was touted as the most significant piece of gun legislation to clear Congress in 30 years, yet another young man opened fire on a crowd, this time, at a fourth of July parade in an affluent suburb of Chicago.

The shooter, reportedly disguised as a woman, fled to his mother’s home, took her car, and took off. Police apprehended him about a few hours later.

The attack appears to have been planned for several weeks. He shot 70 rounds of ammunition, killing seven people. Dozens of others were injured in the chaos.

On June 23rd, the day before the House sent the gun bill to the President for his signature, in a closely watched case in New York, the Supreme Court loosened restrictions on carrying concealed weapons. 

Yesterday, MD Gov. Larry Hogan directed Police to “immediately suspend” the criteria for reviewing applications for permits to carry concealed weapons, dumping the so-called ‘good and substantial reason’ standard. As Nathan Sterner has been reporting, Hogan said his direction was “in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent supreme court ruling.” 

In fact, New York moved immediately to expand permit requirements and revise their statutes to limit guns in certain locations. MD Senate President Bill Ferguson has vowed to enact similar legislation in the 2023 session.

Theo Meyer_WashingtonPost_Twitter400x400.jpeg
Theodoric Meyer is a national political reporter for the Washington Post, and co-author of the Post's "The Early 202" newsletter. (photo credit Washington Post)

We begin today with where Congress, the Court and the Country are on the subject of guns.  Theodoric Meyer of the Washington Post joins me.  He is a national political reporter and a co-author of the Early 202 newsletter. He's been covering the debate over gun control legislation, as well as developments in the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Theodoric Meyer joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHouse January 6th CommitteeGuns in AmericaGun LawsPresident Donald TrumpPresident Joe Biden
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak