Tolman, Davis on the "Passion and Purpose" of MD civil rights heroes

Good afternoon and happy holiday. Welcome to this Fourth of July edition of Midday. Today, on this day when we celebrate the idea and the ideals of America: conversations about social justice and civil rights. A little later, we’ll hear from some young people who were finalists in the Big Dream Contest held earlier this year at the Lyric Theater.

But we begin with Maya Davis and Allison Tolman, two of a group of 13 scholars who have put together a show about the history of the civil rights movement in Maryland called Passion and Purpose: Voices of Marylands' Civil Rights Activists. It’s at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, formerly known as the MD Historical Society.

Maya Davis is the Director of the Riversdale House Museum, the former 19th Century Plantation home of George and Rosalie Calvert. She’s an expert in African American history; she serves as a Commissioner on the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission and she is a board member of the Prince George’s County Historical Society and the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

Allison Tolman is the Vice President of Collections and Interpretation at the Maryland Center for History and Culture...

"Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland's Civil Rights Activists" is a new exhibition at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. The multi-media show will be on long-term view. (image credit MDCHC)

(This conversation was recorded in late June, 2022, so we aren’t able to take any calls or comments today.)