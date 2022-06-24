Special Coverage: The High Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights

Today, during the first half of the noon Midday hour, we continue WYPR's Special Live Coverage of the historic ruling ending abortion rights handed down Friday morning in a 6-3 decision by the conservative majority of the US Supreme Court.

Ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled statement about the ruling at 12:33pm, Midday host Tom Hall speaks with Prof. Margaret Johnson, co-director of the Center on Applied Feminism at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and director of the law school’s Bronfein Family Law Clinic.

Later in the half hour, Tom speaks with Maryland State Delegate Emily Shetty (Democrat, Dist.18) about the ruling's human and political impacts. Then, WYPR News reporter Rachel Baye joins us with excerpts from her interview Thursday with Karen Nelson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, who notes that while abortion will remain legal in Maryland, she is expecting the large influx of residents from states that have banned abortions to put a significant strain on Maryland's reproductive health resources.

______________________________________

Our continuing live, local coverage of Friday's historic Supreme Court ruling resumes during the 3pm hour. Midday host Tom Hall returns for a full hour of live conversation and listener interaction.

Tom's guests include Stacey Lee, associate professor of the Practice at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School;

Dr. Lisa Cooper, founding director of the Center for Health Equity, part of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; and

WYPR reporter John Lee, who joins us to share some of his interviews with Heather Mizeur, a former Maryland State Delegate and currently a Democratic primary candidate for Maryland's 1st District US Congressional seat, and Dave Harden, a rival Democratic primary candidate for that 1st District seat. The incumbent 1st District congressman, Republican Andy Harris, declined John's request for an interview.

Stay tuned to WYPR this weekend for more of NPR's special coverage of the Supreme Court ruling striking down abortion rights.

Midday's live coverage will continue during our regular noon -1pm broadcast on Monday, June 27.

For a list of pro-choice events and demonstrations happening this weekend, go to the wewontgoback.com Website.

For information on the anti-abortion movement, visit the March for Life site.

