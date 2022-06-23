Rousuck's Review: "Once on This Island" at CCBC's Cockpit in Court

Time now for another visit with Midday's award-winning theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom every week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she spotlights Once on This Island, a coming-of-age musical that opened on Broadway in 1990, with a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The show's 2017 return to Broadway won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

The musical is getting a lively new production at Cockpit in Court, the Summer Theatre venue at Community College of Baltimore County's Essex campus. The show is directed by Tom Wyatt.

Once on This Island continues at Cockpit in Court through Sunday, June 26. For show and ticketing info, follow the theater link.