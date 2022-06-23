© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Once on This Island" at CCBC's Cockpit in Court

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
CockpitOOTI-7037.jpg
Cheryl Campo (center, front) and the company of Cockpit in Court’s production of “Once On This Island,” on the campus of Community College of Baltimore County in Essex. (photo by THsquared Photography)

Time now for another visit with Midday's award-winning theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom every week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she spotlights Once on This Island, a coming-of-age musical that opened on Broadway in 1990, with a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. The show's 2017 return to Broadway won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

The musical is getting a lively new production at Cockpit in Court, the Summer Theatre venue at Community College of Baltimore County's Essex campus. The show is directed by Tom Wyatt.

Once on This Island continues at Cockpit in Court through Sunday, June 26. For show and ticketing info, follow the theater link.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckTheaterCCBCWYPR Arts
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak