© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at low power during the day until further notice. Streams are available.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Hopkins' Human Aging Project: Finding healthful ways to grow old

Published May 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
ElderlyCoupleBaltimoreMD_2017_WikimediaCC.jpeg
Elvert Barnes
/
An elderly couple strolling on a Baltimore sidewalk in March, 2017. The Human Aging Project at Johns Hopkins University is studying how humans can grow old without suffering significant cognitive decline or disability. (photo by Elvert Barnes via Wikimedia/Creative Commons)

We are, as a general rule, living longer. The average life expectancy of Americans in 1960 was just over 69 years. In 2022, it’s 79 years. A team of physicians and researchers at Johns Hopkins University have formed a group to study ways that we can stay healthy as we get older, exploring medical and technological fixes for what might ail us.

Dr. Jeremy Walston is the director of the Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project and Raymond and Anna Lubin Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Walston joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Dr. Peter Abadir is a scholar at the Human Aging Project. He is an associate professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and he holds a joint appointment in the School of Engineering.

Dr. Abadir joins us on Zoom as well.

If you are a senior citizen, or if you are caring for an older adult, you're welcome to join us as well with your questions and comments about aging…

Folks over 65 who would like to volunteer for the Human Aging Project can contact the team by email at [email protected], or by calling the Healthy Aging Studies Unit at 410-550-2113.

For more information on pathways to staying healthy as you age, follow the link to Hopkins' Aging Well Website.

Jeremy Walston-PeterAbadir_combo_JHU_HAP.jpg
LARRY CANNER
/
(L-R) The Human Aging Project's Dr. Jeremy Walston, Director; Dr. Peter Abadir, project scholar. (photos courtesy JHU-HAP)

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJohns Hopkins School of MedicineAgingSenior Healthcare
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak