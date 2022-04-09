The Slap: Why are we still talking about Will Smith's Oscars assault?

"I’m not going to talk about it. I’m going to be clear up top: I’ve talked about it enough. I kept talking about it. I kept thinking about it. I don’t want to talk about it, and you can’t make me talk about it...

But I have a question…Do you want to talk about?..."

— the comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, in his monologue last week on Saturday Night Live.

“The Slap” as it’s come to be known, happened nearly two weeks ago, and we have not yet discussed it here on Midday. There is plenty of other news to ponder, and there have been plenty of people jumping in to talk about what should happen to Will Smith, how Chris Rock handled the situation, and what the Academy coulda and shoulda done in the moment, and since. Members of the Academy board are meeting in Los Angeles at this hour (on 4/08/22) to discuss disciplinary measures against Mr. Smith.

We’re going to jump in now.

Joining Tom to talk it over is Dr. Theopia Jackson. She is the immediate past president of the Association of Black Psychologists. She connects with us on Zoom.

And Ann Hornaday is a film critic for The Washington Post. She joins us on our digital line.

