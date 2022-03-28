Laura Neuman: Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Before we begin the latest installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022, a word about the redistricting plan created by the Maryland General Assembly: it ain’t happening, at least for now. On Friday, Judge Lynn A. Battaglia ruled in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court that the map for new Congressional districts submitted by the Democratic-controlled legislature is unconstitutional and “a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” She ordered the General Assembly to redraw maps by Wednesday. The legislature, which was represented by The Maryland Attorney General’s office, may appeal the ruling.

This is the first time a court has found a congressional map in violation of the state constitution. Minutes after the ruling was announced, Gov. Larry Hogan called on the General Assembly to pass the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission maps. That’s the commission the Governor appointed. WYPR’s Joel McCord is following this story, and he’ll keep us up to speed as it develops.

Tom's guest today doesn’t have to worry about congressional or state legislative district maps, at least for the time being, because she is running statewide. Laura Neuman joins me for the hour. A former Republican, she is one of 10 candidates in the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor.

In 2013, while serving as the CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority, she was appointed Anne Arundel County Executive when John Leopold resigned after a misconduct scandal. She held that position for almost two years. She was unsuccessful in her bid for a full term.

Before she entered politics, Laura Neuman was a successful tech entrepreneur. She received an MBA from Loyola University Maryland. She was accepted into that program with a GED, and having never attended college. She is also a graduate of the Executive Program at Stanford Business School. She is a venture capitalist and an executive in residence at the University of MD College Park, an advisor to a management firm based in Pittsburgh, and she serves on several boards and commissions.

Laura Neuman is 57 years old. She is the mother of two teenage daughters. She lives in Baltimore.

We welcome your comments and questions for the candidate. Call us at 410.662.8780, email us at [email protected] or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR

Laura Newman joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.