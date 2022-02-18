© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" @The Hip

Published February 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
e_LastDance_SUMMER_creditNickGould.jpeg
-
/
(Left-right) Charis Gullage, Brittny Smith and Amahri Edwards-Jones perform “Last Dance” (Photo by Nick Gould Photography)

It's time for our visit with theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of local stage presentations. This week, she tells us about the national touring company production of the Broadway hit, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Directed by Lauren L. Sobon, with a book by Robert Cary and musical direction by Erika Gamez, the touring musical features Brittny Smith, Charis Michelle Gullage and Amahri Edwards-Jones portraying the late Donna Summers (who died of lung cancer in 2012) at different stages of her three-decade career as a top-40s pop star and "disco queen," and performing more than 20 of Summers' biggest hits.

Summer: the Donna Summer Musical is running through Sunday, February 20. For more information and ticketing, click here.

c_HotStuff_SUMMER_creditNickGould.jpeg
-
/
Charis Gullage (center) and the national touring cast perform “Hot Stuff” (Photo by Nick Gould)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheaterHippodromeJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
