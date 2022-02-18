Rousuck's Review: "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" @The Hip

It's time for our visit with theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of local stage presentations. This week, she tells us about the national touring company production of the Broadway hit, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Directed by Lauren L. Sobon, with a book by Robert Cary and musical direction by Erika Gamez, the touring musical features Brittny Smith, Charis Michelle Gullage and Amahri Edwards-Jones portraying the late Donna Summers (who died of lung cancer in 2012) at different stages of her three-decade career as a top-40s pop star and "disco queen," and performing more than 20 of Summers' biggest hits.

Summer: the Donna Summer Musical is running through Sunday, February 20. For more information and ticketing, click here.

- / Charis Gullage (center) and the national touring cast perform “Hot Stuff” (Photo by Nick Gould)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.