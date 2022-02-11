Carole Boston Weatherford on her new bio of Rep. Elijah Cummings

Next on today's Midday on Books, Tom welcomes back to the program the award-winning author of more than 60 books for children, Carole Boston Weatherford.

Published by Penguin Random House.

She is the winner of two Caldecott Medals and a Newbery Award. Her last book on the Tulsa race massacre won the Coretta Scott King Author Award and Illustrator awards from the American Library Association.

She will be appearing in a virtual event at the Enoch Pratt Library next Thursday, February 17 at 6pm to introduce her latest book, The Faith of Elijah Cummings: The North Star of Equal Justice. For more information and to register for the free event, click here.

Tom also talks with Carole about two other biographies for children she's had published recently: Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi Calls the House to Order, and Call Me Miss Hamilton, about Mary Hamilton, the late Black civil rights activist and union organizer.

Two of Carole Boston Weatherford's most recently published biographies for children.

Carole Boston Weatherford joins us today on Zoom from her birth city, Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.