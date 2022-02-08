CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky on the latest COVID guidelines

It’s the early weeks of Year Three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following a surge caused by the omicron variant, the pandemic numbers in America are once again heading in the right direction. New cases and hospitalizations are down. The New York Times reports that since the pandemic began in January 2020, at least 1 in 4 people who live in the United States have been infected. More than 901,000 people in the US have died.

A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (CDC)

We begin today with Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Appointed in 2020 by President Biden, she is the director of the federal disease-fighting agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Walensky joins us on Zoom from CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.