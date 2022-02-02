MD Politics: the juvenile justice bill; Gov. Hogan; key legislative issues

Today on Midday, It’s Midday on Politics.

We'll be previewing Governor Larry Hogan’s final State of the State speech tonight, and talking with two political journalists about what bills are moving forward in these first few weeks of the General Assembly Session.

One of those bills is called the Juvenile Interrogation Protection Act, and Tom's first guest is its sponsor, State Sen. Jill Carter, who joins us on the line from Annapolis.

Governor Larry Hogan will give his 8th and final State of the State speech at 7pm tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 2). Hogan is the first Maryland Republican Governor to serve two terms since the 1950s. He has remained very popular among Republicans, Democrats and Independents, but he is term limited and prohibited from running for a third term.

Because of the pandemic, like last year, he will not deliver his remarks to a live audience. He has chosen the room in Annapolis known now as the Old Senate Chamber, where George Washington resigned his military commission in an emotional and historic speech two days before Christmas in 1783.

Washington ended his tearful remarks by saying, “I take my leave of all the employments of public life.” That didn’t quite work out. Six years later, Washington was elected the first President of the United States.

Whether or not Gov. Hogan will tear-up tonight remains to be seen, but it is doubtful that he will announce he is leaving public life. His frequent appearances on national cable shows have fueled lots of speculation that he is preparing for a Presidential run in 2024.

Mr. Hogan is being courted by Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders to run for office sooner than that, They would reportedly like him to challenge Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen in 2022.

Joining Tom now are two veteran political journalists. Bryan Sears covers government for The Daily Record…

He joins us on Zoom from Crofton, Maryland.

And Jeff Salkin is the host of Direct Connection and State Circle on Maryland Public Television. State Circle is now in its 40th season…

He joins us on our digital line from Columbia, Maryland.

State Sen. Jill P. Carter (D., Dist 41); Jeff Salkin, host MPT's State Circle; Bryan Sears, State House reporter for The Daily Record (courtesy photos)

