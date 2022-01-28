Rousuck's Review: The Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing" at Spotlighters

Tom's next guest is Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of regional stage productions. Today she tells us about a new production of William Shakespeare's 1598 comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, that's live on stage at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre.

Much Ado's storyline, propelled by some of the Bard's wittiest wordplay, revolves around two romantic couplings that occur when a group of soldiers comes to town. Michael Blum adapted the play and directs its diverse,18-member cast through a procession of scenes set in an Edwardian steampunk style.

Brian Kraszewski (left) and Sharon Carter in Spotlighter Theatre's production of Williams Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" (photo for Spotlighters Theatre by Eduard Van Osterom)

Much Ado About Nothing continues at Spotlighters Theatre until February 6. For times, ticketing and COVID-safe protocols, click here.