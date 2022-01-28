© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: The Bard's "Much Ado About Nothing" at Spotlighters

Published January 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
Much Ado 1_Brian Kraszewski_Sharon Carter .jpeg
Brian Kraszewski (left) and Sharon Carter in the Spotlighters Theatre production of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." (photo for Spotlighters Theatre by Eduard Van Osterom)

Tom's next guest is Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of regional stage productions. Today she tells us about a new production of William Shakespeare's 1598 comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, that's live on stage at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre.

Much Ado's storyline, propelled by some of the Bard's wittiest wordplay, revolves around two romantic couplings that occur when a group of soldiers comes to town. Michael Blum adapted the play and directs its diverse,18-member cast through a procession of scenes set in an Edwardian steampunk style.

Much Ado 2_Brian Kraszewski_ Sharon Carter.jpeg
Brian Kraszewski (left) and Sharon Carter in Spotlighter Theatre's production of Williams Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" (photo for Spotlighters Theatre by Eduard Van Osterom)

Much Ado About Nothing continues at Spotlighters Theatre until February 6. For times, ticketing and COVID-safe protocols, click here.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayTheaterJ. Wynn RousuckWYPR Arts
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak