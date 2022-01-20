© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: A touring "The Prom" on stage at The Hippodrome

Published January 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST
The National Touring Company of "The Prom," the Broadway hit musical now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater (Photo by Deen van Meer)

It's time again for our weekly visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom with her review of the new touring production of The Prom, now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Kaden Kearney (they-them) and Kalyn West in The National Tour of "The Prom" (Photo by Deen van Meer)

Billed as "a musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all," The Prom's touring company comes to Baltimore helmed by a Tony Award® -winning director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon). And the musical's creative team — book co-writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), co-writer and lyricist Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and composer Matthew Sklar (Elf) — were all Tony Award nominees.

The Prom continues at The Hippodrome through Sunday, January 23. Follow the show link for curtain times and ticketing.

Please note that The Hippodrome requires patrons to show proof of vaccination for admission, and to wear masks during the performance. Read the Hippodrome's COVID Safety protocols for more details.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
