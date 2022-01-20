Rousuck's Review: A touring "The Prom" on stage at The Hippodrome

It's time again for our weekly visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom with her review of the new touring production of The Prom, now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Kaden Kearney (they-them) and Kalyn West in The National Tour of "The Prom" (Photo by Deen van Meer)

Billed as "a musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all," The Prom's touring company comes to Baltimore helmed by a Tony Award® -winning director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon). And the musical's creative team — book co-writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), co-writer and lyricist Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and composer Matthew Sklar (Elf) — were all Tony Award nominees.

The Prom continues at The Hippodrome through Sunday, January 23. Follow the show link for curtain times and ticketing.

Please note that The Hippodrome requires patrons to show proof of vaccination for admission, and to wear masks during the performance. Read the Hippodrome's COVID Safety protocols for more details.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.