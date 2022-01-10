The Maryland General Assembly: A Preview of the 2022 Session

Today on Midday, a preview of the 2022 Session of the Maryland General Assembly, which begins Wednesday. A number of issues will be front and center as legislators head back to Annapolis, chief among them drawing new boundaries for state electoral offices. COVID will, of course, loom large logistically and legislatively. Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure bill have the state operating with a $6 billion dollar surplus at the moment, which will be a tempting target for lawmakers.

The 90-day session will be the final opportunity for Gov. Larry Hogan to place his legislative stamp on Maryland. At this hour, the Governor is holding a press conference to discuss the upcoming session. Eight Democrats and three Republicans are running to replace Hogan next year, who is prohibited from running again because of term limits. With the exception of those lawmakers who are retiring, all Delegates and Senators are up for re-election.

The most high-profile member of the General Assembly to announce her retirement is Tom's first guest today. Del. Maggie McIntosh is the Chair of the Appropriations Committee. She’s been in the House of Delegates for nearly 30 years, and she has been one of the most consequential legislators in modern MD history. Twenty years ago, she became the first woman to serve as House majority leader. She was the first woman chair of the House Environmental Matters Committee. Del. McIntosh became the first woman to chair the powerful Appropriations Committee in 2014, and she was the first openly LGBTQ member of the General Assembly.

Chairwoman McIntosh joins us on Zoom from her home in Baltimore…

Then, we hear Tom's interview with Sen. Cory McCray, recorded last Friday. Sen. McCray represents the 45th District, and he chairs the Baltimore City Senate Delegation. That delegation includes Senators Antonio Hayes, Jill Carter, Mary Washington, Charles Sydnor and Bill Ferguson, the Senate President. Senator McCray is also the first vice-chair of the Maryland Democratic Party.

Sen. CoryMcCray joined us on Zoom.

Del. Maggie McIntosh (D., Dist 43); Sen. Cory McCray (D., Dist 45) (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

