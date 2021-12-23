© 2021 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

News Wrap: A Congress update with NYT correspondent Luke Broadwater

Published December 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST
US Capitol.jpeg
The West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Complex deliberations continue in the Democrat-led US Senate to pass President Biden's omnibus Build Back Better Act.

Today on the Midday Newswrap, Tom's guest is Luke Broadwater. As a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, he led the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for their breaking coverage of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and the scandal that landed her and two associates in jail. Luke now covers Congress as a correspondent for The New York Times.

luke_broadwater_may_2016.jpg
Luke Broadwater, a Pultitzer Prize-winning former Baltimore Sun reporter, covers Congress for the New York Times.

Luke discusses COVID and the fast-moving omicron variant's impact on the congressional community; the latest on the Senate leadership's efforts to secure the votes for passage of President Biden's Build Back Better Act; the House Select Committee's ongoing probe of the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol, and other developments on Capitol Hill.

Luke Broadwater joins us on Zoom from Columbia, Maryland.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
