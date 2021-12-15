© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Living with Long Haul COVID: Views from doctors, advocates, survivors

Published December 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST
SARS-CoV-2-blk covid19-cdc-scaled.jpg
A rendering of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes COVID-19. The virus is also responsible for a host of serious maladies that linger in patients after their infections have abated. (credit CDC)

More than 800,000 Americans have died from complications related to COVID 19. More than 200,000 of those deaths occurred after vaccines were available. Despite that availability, more people died in 2021 than had died in 2020. The vast majority of those who have perished recently had not been vaccinated.

The Maryland Department of Health website was the victim of a cyber attack earlier this month. The only data that is current on the site concerns hospitalizations and vaccines. More than 1,100 people are currently in the hospital because of COVID. Several area public schools are reporting a significant uptick in cases, and nationwide, the country is experiencing a surge of cases because of the delta variant. The omicron variant has now been detected in 77 countries and 35 US states, including MD.

Today on Midday, we take a look at the problem of post-COVID conditions, commonly known as Long Haul COVID. Many people who are infected with the disease, even with relatively mild cases, experience repercussions from that infection for many months after they are first diagnosed. A study published in October by researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine estimated that more than half of people who are infected with COVID 19 will experience post-COVID symptoms up to six months after recovering from the initial disease.

A team at Johns Hopkins Medicine works with long haul COVID patients to address a range of problems that include persistent fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, nausea, and a host of other debilitating conditions. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with two advocates who work with Long Haul COVID patients.

We begin with the co-directors of the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 Team Clinic, or JH PACT.

Dr. Alba Azola is an Assistant Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Hopkins School of Medicine…

And Dr. Ann Parker is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Hopkins.

AnnPARKER-AlbaAZOLA-combo.png
Dr. Ann Parker, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Dr. Alba Azola is Assistant Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Hopkins. Together with Dr. Parker, she co-directs Hopkins' Post-Acute COVID-19 Team (JH PACT) clinics. (photos courtesy JHSOM)

Tom is then joined by Emily Taylor, the Director of Advocacy and Community Relations at Solve M.E., an organization dedicated to ending chronic fatigue syndrome.  Solve M.E. co-founded the Long COVID Alliance.

Tom's final guest today is Chimére Smith. She is a former middle school teacher in Baltimore who now serves as an advocate for people in urban communities who suffer from Long COVID. Chimére Smith testified before Congress last Spring about her experience with Long Haul COVID. Her testimony to the House Energy & Commerce Health Committee hearing titled "The Long Haul: Forging a Path through the Lingering Effects of COVID-19" on April 28, 2021, can be read here.

EmilyTAYLOR-ChimereSMITH-combo.png
Emily Taylor is the Director of Advocacy and Community Relations at Solve M.E., which co-founded the Long COVID Alliance. Chimére Smith is a former teacher who is now an independent member of the Long COVID Alliance, and serves as an advocate for people in urban communities who suffer from Long COVID. (courtesy photos)

If you are struggling with the long-term effects of COVID, give us a call and tell us your story…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Coronavirus CoverageJohns Hopkins School of MedicineCOVID fatigueHealth
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak