Brittney Spencer, Baltimore's own country music star, bringing it home

Tom's next guest is an emerging star in the world of country music, and a native daughter of Baltimore. Midday first checked in with Brittany Spencer in an interview last summer, right before she made her second appearance at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Since then, much has happened in her career. After years of singing back-up for other artists, she is now headlining her own tour. She’ll be playing at The 8X10 Club in Baltimore Sunday night.

And a couple of weeks ago, she was featured on the Country Music Association Awards broadcast singing with two other Black country artists, Mickey Guyton and Madeline Edwards, in a performance of her hit song, “I Love My Hair.”

Brittney Spencer joins Tom on Zoom until the top of the hour. Their conversation was recorded last week, so we’re not able to take any calls or comments.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.