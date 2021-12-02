© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Brittney Spencer, Baltimore's own country music star, bringing it home

Published December 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST
Brittany Spencer is a Baltimore singer-songwriter who moved to Nashville in 2013 and is now a rising country music star (photo by Nicki Fletcher)

Tom's next guest is an emerging star in the world of country music, and a native daughter of Baltimore. Midday first checked in with Brittany Spencer in an interview last summer, right before she made her second appearance at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Since then, much has happened in her career. After years of singing back-up for other artists, she is now headlining her own tour. She’ll be playing at The 8X10 Club in Baltimore Sunday night.

And a couple of weeks ago, she was featured on the Country Music Association Awards broadcast singing with two other Black country artists, Mickey Guyton and Madeline Edwards, in a performance of her hit song, “I Love My Hair.”

Brittney Spencer joins Tom on Zoom until the top of the hour. Their conversation was recorded last week, so we’re not able to take any calls or comments.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
