Brittney Spencer: A Country Music Journey From Baltimore To Nashville

Published July 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
BrittneySpencer_photoNickiFletcher_11_cropscaled.png
Brittany Spencer, a Baltimore singer-songwriter who moved to Nashville in 2013 and is now a rising country music star. (photo by Nicki Fletcher)

Tom's guest today is country music artist Brittney Spencer, a Baltimorean who is now making her mark on the Nashville country music scene. Online music platforms Spotify and Pandora call her an artist to watch. She’s been featured in national media, and her debut EP has garnered rave reviews.

Country music is all about storytelling. Brittney Spencer brings authenticity and openness to her stories of living and loving. This is an artist who says what she means and means what she says. That's clear in her new hit single, Sober and Skinny, a tune she co-wrote with the award winning singer-songwriter couple Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves.

Spencer’s songs hold up a mirror to the world, encouraging us to be as reflective and honest in our journey as she is with hers. Her powerful, intentional, and compelling vocal delivery have helped cement her spot as a country music star in-the-making.

Brittney Spencer made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry this past May. She is returning to that hallowed stage again tonight, and she joins us from Nashville for this hour today on Midday…

