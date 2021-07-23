Brittney Spencer: A Country Music Journey From Baltimore To Nashville

Tom's guest today is country music artist Brittney Spencer, a Baltimorean who is now making her mark on the Nashville country music scene. Online music platforms Spotify and Pandora call her an artist to watch. She’s been featured in national media, and her debut EP has garnered rave reviews.

Country music is all about storytelling. Brittney Spencer brings authenticity and openness to her stories of living and loving. This is an artist who says what she means and means what she says. That's clear in her new hit single, Sober and Skinny, a tune she co-wrote with the award winning singer-songwriter couple Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves.

Spencer’s songs hold up a mirror to the world, encouraging us to be as reflective and honest in our journey as she is with hers. Her powerful, intentional, and compelling vocal delivery have helped cement her spot as a country music star in-the-making.

Brittney Spencer made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry this past May. She is returning to that hallowed stage again tonight, and she joins us from Nashville for this hour today on Midday…

