Rousuck's Review: "The Great Leap" at Bethesda's Roundhouse Theatre

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST
Randy Nguyen Ta as Manford in "The Great Leap" at Round House Theatre. (Photo by Margot Schulman Photography)

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with her review of The Great Leap, playwright Lauren Yee's socio-political fable about basketball, which is getting a regional premiere at Bethesda's Roundhouse Theatre. Jennifer Chang directs the live-on-stage performances with a cast that includes Grant Chang, Eric Hissom, Lois Shih and Randy Nguyen Ta.

Eric Hissom (Saul) and Grant Chang (Wen Chang) in The Great Leap at Round House Theatre (Margot Schulman Photography)

The Great Leap continues at Roundhouse through Dec. 5. Streaming begins Nov. 26. Patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry and wear masks while attending performances at the theatre, with limited exceptionsClick here for full details.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
