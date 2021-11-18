Rousuck's Review: "The Great Leap" at Bethesda's Roundhouse Theatre

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with her review of The Great Leap, playwright Lauren Yee's socio-political fable about basketball, which is getting a regional premiere at Bethesda's Roundhouse Theatre. Jennifer Chang directs the live-on-stage performances with a cast that includes Grant Chang, Eric Hissom, Lois Shih and Randy Nguyen Ta.

Eric Hissom (Saul) and Grant Chang (Wen Chang) in The Great Leap at Round House Theatre (Margot Schulman Photography)

The Great Leap continues at Roundhouse through Dec. 5. Streaming begins Nov. 26. Patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry and wear masks while attending performances at the theatre, with limited exceptions. Click here for full details.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.