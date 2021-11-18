© 2021 WYPR
Filmmaker Jason Green on the making of "Finding Fellowship"

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST
FindingFellowshipDoc_3 Churches-Stillframe.png
(
/
"Finding Fellowship" is a chronicle of three Methodist churches in Maryland - one Black and two White - that found the strength to unify during a time of racial strife. (courtesy QuinceOrchardProject/1331 Productions)

In the fall of 1968, just a few months after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was gunned down on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, an extraordinary thing happened in northwestern Montgomery County. A Black Methodist church in a community called Quince Orchard, and two nearby White Methodist churches decided to merge into one congregation. Cities across the country, including Baltimore, were dealing with unprecedented racial tension in the aftermath of the riots and uprisings that erupted after King’s murder, just as these three churches began a nearly unprecedented odyssey together.

A film that tells this amazing story will air on Maryland Public Television this coming Monday as part of MPT’s Standing Against Racism: Fostering Unity Through Dialogue initiativeIt’s called Finding Fellowship, and Tom's guest today is the film’s director and co-producer, Jason Green.

He is also an attorney and former associate counsel in the Obama White House who is co-founder and senior Vice president of Skillsmart, a local technology firm.

Jason Green joins us on our digital line.

Jason Green SkillSmart_HR.png
Jason Green is co-director and producer of "Finding Fellowship" and co-founder of Skillsmart, a local technology firm.

The documentary"Finding Fellowship" will air on MPT at 9pm on Monday, November 22, and at two other times as well, and it will be available after the broadcast for streaming on-demand. For more information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

