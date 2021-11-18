Filmmaker Jason Green on the making of "Finding Fellowship"

In the fall of 1968, just a few months after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was gunned down on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, an extraordinary thing happened in northwestern Montgomery County. A Black Methodist church in a community called Quince Orchard, and two nearby White Methodist churches decided to merge into one congregation. Cities across the country, including Baltimore, were dealing with unprecedented racial tension in the aftermath of the riots and uprisings that erupted after King’s murder, just as these three churches began a nearly unprecedented odyssey together.

A film that tells this amazing story will air on Maryland Public Television this coming Monday as part of MPT’s Standing Against Racism: Fostering Unity Through Dialogue initiative. It’s called Finding Fellowship, and Tom's guest today is the film’s director and co-producer, Jason Green.

He is also an attorney and former associate counsel in the Obama White House who is co-founder and senior Vice president of Skillsmart, a local technology firm.

Jason Green joins us on our digital line.

