Midday

Midday's "Back to the Garden: The Summer Edition," With Carrie Engel

Published July 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
For gardeners across Maryland, it's time to start planting those garden vegetables you'll be be harvesting in the fall. (Wikimedia Commons)

Today, we go Back to the Garden with Carrie Engel, the veteran Greenhouse Manager and plant specialist at Valley View Farms Nursery in Cockeysville, Maryland.

It’s been pretty hot lately, and despite a few torrential downpours, it’s been a dry summer so far. How’s your garden looking? What’s poppin’ and what’s floppin’? What are you planting and what are you planning for your fall harvest?

And which house plants are all the rage this summer for our pots that stay indoors?

Marian Andelman
Carrie Engel is Greenhouse Manager and plant specialist at Valley View Farms Nursery in Cockeysville, MD (VVF)

Carrie Engel joins us (on our digital line) to take your questions and comments today at 410 662 8780. You can send an email to midday@wypr.org, or you can Tweet us, @middayWYPR.

Join us as we go Back to the Garden!

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
