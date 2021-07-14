Carole Weatherford's "Unspeakable": Teaching The Tulsa Race Massacre

(This interview was first broadcast on May 31, 2021)

Next on this archive edition of Midday: a conversation about one of the darkest chapters days in American history.

One hundred years ago this past May 31st, a white mob rampaged in a two-day campaign of terror that wiped out a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood section of that city, which had come to be known as “Black Wall Street” for its distinctive prosperity, was destroyed. At least 300 African Americans were killed. Hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless.

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning children's book author. (Photo by Gerald Young

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning author whose books have chronicled important events in African American history. She has written a book for children that tells the story of this horrific event. It is beautifully illustrated by Floyd Cooper, who is also a multi-award winner artist. It’s called Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre.

Carole Boston Weatherford joined us on Zoom…

(Because the conversation was recorded, we couldn't take any questions or comments)

