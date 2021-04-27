Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel: A New Film Spotlights The Jewish Scholar's Civil Rights Activism

Tom's next guests are featured in a new documentary about an extraordinary Jewish theologian and activist. Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel was a mentor, friend and colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and one of the most influential religious scholars and public intellectuals of the 20th century.

The new documentary, by filmmaker Martin Doblmeier, will air on PBS May 5.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies here in Baltimore will host a virtual symposium to talk about Heschel’s influence and legacy.

To talk about that legacy now, Tom welcomes back to Midday the two speakers at that symposium, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Taylor Branch and Benjamin Sax, the Jewish Scholar at the ICJS.

Taylor Branch photo by Jean-Pierre Isbendjian; Ben Sax photo courtesy ICJS Taylor Branch is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian. Benjamin Sax is the Jewish Scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies.

Taylor Branch and Ben Sax join us on Zoom.

