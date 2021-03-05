Rousuck's Review: "Cry It Out" from Everyman Theatre; "COVID Monologues"
Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom now with another look at the pandemic-inspired virtual theater scene. We begin with her review of Cry It Out, a new virtual production from Everyman Theatre of playwright Molly Smith Metzler's 2017 comedy about the perils of parenthood. Filmed using COVID-safe techniques, the production is directed by Vincent M. Lancisi, and features Laura C. Harris as Adrienne, and resident company members Megan Anderson as Lina, Beth Hylton as Jessie, and Tony Nam as Mitchell. The production is available for ticketed streaming through April 11. Judy also spotlights Covid Monologues, a new "COVID-19 research-based theater performance" project. The federally-sponsored arts and science collaboration is working with eight jury-selected playwrights and five local partner theaters to produce theatrical monologues that are based on peer-reviewed public health research on COVID-19. The monologues are filmed and presented in virtual screenings. Participating theaters include: Arena Players, Single Carrot Theatre, Fells Point Corner Theatre, Strand Theater Company, and Two Strikes Theatre Collective, along with independent producer Jess Rassp.
