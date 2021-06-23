© 2021 WYPR
Future City

The Future Of Infrastructure

Published June 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT
Francis Scott Key bridge. Photo by Frederick S. Brundick/HdG Photography via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

On this month's episode of Future City we are talking about the future of infrastructure. What does infrastructure mean in the 21st century, and how are cities like Baltimore improving today's and building tomorrow's infrastructure?

Emily Sullivan, City Hall Reporter for WYPR, and Ian Duncan, a member of the Washington Post’s transportation team, discuss how Baltimore is preparing to use American Rescue Plan stimulus funding for infrastructure projects, what's next for rail, highways, and trucking, and why broadband internet has become essential infrastructure.

Sharon Pinder, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council, discusses where Black- and minority-owned businesses, contractors, and employees fit into major infrastructure planning and policy.

Richard Forno, Assistant Director of UMBC's Center for Cybersecurity and Director of their Cybersecurity Graduate Program, wraps up the show with a conversation on information technology like 5G and the challenges of cybersecurity and infrastructure.

