Reportedly America's second favorite white wine, Pinot Grigio has made tremendous strides in recent years and represents good value.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Tenuta Sant'Anna Pinot Grigio, Venezia '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Approachable with mild tartness, soft round texture, deep flavors.

Benvolio Pinot Grigio, Friuli '19 ** $ GOOD VALUE

A soft and creamy PG that is also bone dry and perfect for seafood.

Kaltern Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige '19 ** $

A bone dry white that is well balanced and blessed with subtle fruit.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

