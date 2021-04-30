© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Pinot Grigio

Published April 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT
Green Pinot Grigio grapes on a vine
Naotake Murayama via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
/
Pinot Grigio grapes

Reportedly America's second favorite white wine, Pinot Grigio has made tremendous strides in recent years and represents good value.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Tenuta Sant'Anna Pinot Grigio, Venezia '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Approachable with mild tartness, soft round texture, deep flavors.

Benvolio Pinot Grigio, Friuli '19 ** $ GOOD VALUE

A soft and creamy PG that is also bone dry and perfect for seafood.

Kaltern Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige '19 ** $

A bone dry white that is well balanced and blessed with subtle fruit.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags

Cellar NotesWYPR FeaturesCellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson