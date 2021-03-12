© 2021 WYPR
Radio Kitchen

  • Shrimp tempura
    WYPR Features
    Tempura
    Al Spoler
    With spring here it's not too early to start planning what to do with all those fresh vegetables. I was faced with this dilemma this past week, and I hit upon a very attractive idea that worked quite well. Chef Jerry Pellegrino, inspired me to whip up some tempura, that perfect blend of crunch and fresh flavor.
  • A pizza cooking inside a wood burning stove, surrounded by flames.
    Coming Food Trends
    Al Spoler
    As spring approaches, a look at the hottest food trends.
  • 5602061252_a8a0dc4c73_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Broiling
    Al Spoler
    I was watching a British baking show the other day, and they kept referring to putting something in the oven “to grill.” Hold on, I thought, what are they…
  • 50739390876_107d6cee6d_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Making Great Cheesecake
    Al Spoler
    Since a lot of us are still coping with the pandemic by baking at home, we thought we'd give you a new project to work on. Ever since its invention in…
  • 24879935327_b3165596e4_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Beef Jerky
    Al Spoler
    Maybe it's a guy thing: it's late afternoon and you'd love to have a snack, but a cookie or two doesn't appeal. You start thinking and then the image of a…
  • 15603527048_ec8c763606_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Artichokes
    Al Spoler
    We're in the cold heart of winter right now, and many of us are yearning for signs of a coming spring. One good idea would be to sneak a few warm weather…
  • 2321705643_21c36c4411_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    Valentine's Day
    Al Spoler
    A reminder to all you romantics out there, in just five more days it's going to be Valentine's Day. This is our first chance to let our love lights shine…
  • Spanakopita (spinach pies) on a white plate
    WYPR Features
    Spinach
    Al Spoler
    We've gotten into the habit of ordering carry out from our local Indian restaurant up in Parkville. One of my favorite dishes is the famous palak paneer,…
  • 4433182072_d981aa7717_c.jpg
    WYPR Features
    The Great British Baking Show
    Al Spoler
    We have never spent time on Radio Kitchen talking about TV cooking shows, but one has emerged that deserves our attention. As the pandemic slogs on, many…
  • Uncooked rice grains on a light surface with a dark background
    WYPR Features
    The Great Rice Bowl
    Al Spoler
    A lot of the meals that we cook at home end up needing some sort of starch. Potatoes are the default choice, but there are also whole grains like bulgur,…
