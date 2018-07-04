Increasing the Visibility of Black Women

On today's Life in the Balance, we focus on Black women: their experiences, their concerns, and their contributions to our country and to Baltimore.

Black women have faced racial and gender discrimination, violence, and economic and political disenfranchisement for hundreds of years.



But, like the generations of women that have come before them, Black women are continuing to rise above the challenges.



Here in Baltimore, a majority-minority city – when we talk about issues facing the City and its residents, how often do we hear discussions that center around Black women?



Guest host Jamyla Krempel and four local activists and educators add to the conversation in this episode.

Guests



Shan Wallace – Award-winning photographer and artist. Her latest project is Sisters with Stories.



LaDawn Black – Community Engagement Director, Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.



Cassandra Johnson – Community Engagement Director, Not Without Black Women



Twitter | Instagram



Natasha Murphy – Deputy Director of Advocacy, Black Girls Vote

