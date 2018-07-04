© 2021 WYPR
Increasing the Visibility of Black Women

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Jamyla Krempel
Published July 4, 2018 at 11:27 AM EDT
Shan Wallace/ @sisterswithstories Instagram
On today's Life in the Balance, we focus on Black women: their experiences, their concerns, and their contributions to our country and to Baltimore.

Black women have faced racial and gender discrimination, violence, and economic and political disenfranchisement for hundreds of years. 

But, like the generations of women that have come before them, Black women are continuing to rise above the challenges.
 
Here in Baltimore, a majority-minority city – when we talk about issues facing the City and its residents, how often do we hear discussions that center around Black women?

Guest host Jamyla Krempel and four local activists and educators add to the conversation in this episode. 

 

Guests

 
Shan Wallace – Award-winning photographer and artist. Her latest project is Sisters with Stories.  

 
LaDawn Black – Community Engagement Director, Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

 
Cassandra Johnson – Community Engagement Director, Not Without Black Women
 
Twitter Instagram   

 
Natasha Murphy – Deputy Director of Advocacy, Black Girls Vote 

Jamyla Krempel
Jamyla Krempel is WYPR's digital producer. She collaborates with reporters and local programs to create content for WYPR’s online platforms.
