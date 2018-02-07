© 2021 WYPR
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published February 7, 2018 at 3:09 PM EST
There are a surprisingly high number of grandparents raising grandchildren here in Baltimore City. What persistent societal problems have contributed to the rise of this family situation, and what unique challenges do grandparent guardians face? In Baltimore, 20% of older adults are living below or at poverty level, and in communities of color that number is doubled. Raising kids for a second time, often on a much tighter budget and with a whole new array of emotional burdens, can seem like a nearly impossible task. We talk with a grandparent guardian about the reality of this situation and what the city needs to do in order to help families like hers.

Guests on this episode include:

Chris Beegle, Deputy Clinical Director, Family Connections Baltimore

Ebony Wilder, Public Information Officer, Baltimore City Community Action Partnership, Mayor’s Office of Human Services

Heang Kim Tan, Deputy Commissioner for Aging and Care Services, Baltimore City Health Department 

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
