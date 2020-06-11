What Would It Take To Make The Baltimore Sun A Local Nonprofit?

Next, a conversation about the future of The Baltimore Sun. Since 1986, when the A.S. Abell Co. sold the paper to the Times Mirror Corp., people throughout the community have lamented that our city’s paper of record was not locally owned. Over the years, there have been efforts to buy the paper and make a go of it as a for-profit business.

Now a coalition of local business leaders, foundations and the union that represents journalists at the Sun have banded together to try once again to purchase the paper from its current owners, a company that is controlled by Alden Capital, a hedge fund with a history of buying newspapers and decimating them. The group has launched a campaign called Save Our Sun. Two of its leaders join Tom.

Liz Bowie is a Sun reporter and a leader of the Baltimore Sun Guild. Matt Gallagher is the president and CEO of the Goldseker Foundation, one of the philanthropic organizations that would help fund the purchase, if the current owners agree to a sale. To add your name to the petition of those who agree with the Save Our Sun campaign, click here.