Tenor Lawrence Brownlee Makes His Baltimore Debut

Lawrence Brownlee is one of the most exciting and in-demand opera singers on the scene today. The Grammy nominated tenor— hailed by The Guardian as "one of the worlds leading bel canto stars."—will make his Baltimore debut this Sunday at Shriver Hall on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.

Brownlee and pianist Myra Huang will present a new classical song cycle inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The program will include a pre-concert talk with Lester Green of the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts.

You can find more information and purchase tickets on the Shriver Hall Concert Series website.