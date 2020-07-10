Stories From The Stoop: Rosemary Raun

Close to a million Marylanders have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, meaning many have also lost health coverage, a vulnerable position during a public health crisis. The pandemic prompted officials to open a special insurance enrollment period -- it ends next Wednesday. More than 50-thousand people recently found coverage through the state marketplace.
It’s been a disruptive year for students. The school year dissolved into distance learning, then summer vacation, and now educators are bracing for a bigger than normal “summer slide” when classes resume.
"There’s an extraordinary need out there, by any measure. Within the first 24 hours of launching the program on Wednesday we had 1700 applications either in progress or already submitted.” Baltimore Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman describes a need that reflects the desperation of renters.