Stories From The Stoop: Betsy Hague

Here is a Stoop Story from Betsy Hague about how her husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis changed their relationship. You can hear others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast. Learn about upcoming shows here.
During segregation, African-Americans flocked to Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach, bayside resorts where families could freely swim, enjoy concerts, and share a meal. Environmental advocate Vincent Leggett describes the cultural and culinary history of these summertime hotspots, known for performances by legendary motown and R&B entertainers.
When Spiro Agnew, faced with prosecution for bribes dating back to his days as Baltimore County Executive, resigned the vice presidency in 1973 -- it seemed the glaring end of his political influence.
But the book, "Republican Populist: Spiro Agnew and the Origins of Donald Trump’s America," contends Agnew did create a political legacy, and we see it today in Donald Trump’s America. Authors Zach Messitte and Chuck Holden write that Agnew excelled as Nixon’s emissary to the Silent Majority.
Fifty years ago nine Catholic activists catapulted the small suburb of Catonsville, Maryland into the national spotlight. They burst into a Selective Service office, seized draft records and torched them with napalm, to protest the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. We meet Willa Bickham and Brendan Walsh, founders of Viva House and also were ‘support activists’ who assisted the Nine to discuss the tie between their faith and their activism. Then curator and filmmaker Joe Tropea tells us about the Maryland Historical Society’s exhibit ‘Activism and Art: The Catonsville Nine, Fifty Years Later.'