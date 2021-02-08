 Scott Asks Johnson & Johnson To Sell 300,000 Vaccines Directly To Baltimore | WYPR

Scott Asks Johnson & Johnson To Sell 300,000 Vaccines Directly To Baltimore

By 33 minutes ago

Dr. Sharon Henry of the University of Maryland Medical System receives a vaccine dose.
Credit Courtesy of the University of Maryland Medical System

Mayor Brandon Scott has asked Johnson & Johnson to sell coronavirus vaccine doses slated to be manufactured in Baltimore directly to the city, in an attempt to expedite the vaccination process for residents and bypass the federal distribution system

“Due to inadequate supply, we are struggling to distribute the vaccine to our residents in an expeditious and equitable way,” the Democrat said in a letter to Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, echoing complaints of local leaders throughout the U.S.

The company’s single-dose vaccine is awaiting emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. In July, Johnson & Johnson tapped Emergent BioSolutions, a Gaithersburg-based company, for a five-year vaccine manufacturing contract. The first two years of the contract are valued at about $480 million, per a news release from Emergent BioSolutions.   

Emergent BioSolutions will manufacture the vaccines at its Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing facility in Southeast Baltimore

 “The CIADM has the capacity to produce tens to hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine on an annual basis, based upon the platform technology being used,” the news release said 

Scott has proposed that Johnson & Johnson allow the city to buy 300,000 of those doses, noting that the company will benefit from the medical expertise and skills of Baltimore residents. To date, the city has administered nearly 44,000 doses through the Health Department and 11 hospitals. 

“Unfortunately, due to the prioritization dedicated to us by the state and the extraordinarily low supply provided to the city, only 3.4% of the city’s Black residents have received their dose of the vaccine—that is unacceptable,” Scott wrote.  The city’s health department distributed less than 20% of these doses. 

 

The federal government holds the first right of purchase to all coronavirus vaccines, due to Operation Warp Speed. Scott said he will request the federal government make an exception to allow Johnson & Johnson to sell doses directly to Baltimore. "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take," he said at a news conference. 

 

 

Should the purchase happen, Scott wrote, he will launch a task force composed of representatives from Johnson & Johnson, the health department, medical experts and community leaders to determine a distribution strategy. 

 

“Johnson & Johnson has the opportunity through this partnership to focus first on equity by ensuring distribution to Black and Brown communities that have been historically underserved by Big Pharma,” Scott wrote.  

 

Sen. Chris Van Hollen told city lawmakers during a Monday afternoon meeting that Maryland is in the "back of the pack" of vaccine distribution, calling the state’s system “very broken.” 

 

“Right now it feels like a total free for all,” the Democrat remarked.

 

Tags: 
WYPR News
COVID vaccine
Baltimore City
Johnson & Johnson
Brandon Scott
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Baltimore Launches New COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

By Feb 5, 2021
SCREENSHOT VIA CHARM TV

The Baltimore City Health Department launched a new, online public COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Friday. 

Most of the initial data involves information on first doses. According to the dashboard, data on second doses is “forthcoming.”

City Schools Delay Next Phase Of Return To In-Person Classes

By Feb 3, 2021
LOWELL LARSON/FLICKR


Baltimore City Public Schools announced Wednesday a two-week delay of the next phase of its partial reopening plans. Officials said it will allow them more time to prepare for the in-person return of students; their decision comes after some students and the Baltimore Teachers Union protested the district’s plans.

 

Instead of returning in mid-February, students in kindergarten through second grade may return March 1. Third, fourth, fifth and ninth graders may return March 15. High school seniors may return April 12. The rest of the system’s reopening plans will be announced in March.

 