Racism: A Public Health Issue?

Credit Mark Gunnery/WYPR

Scores of U.S.cities are shaken by protests, some of them violent, of how police treat African Americans. In the shadow of centuries of slavery, oppression and inequity, we ask Larell Smith-Bacon, the the head of the conflict-resolution effort Restorative Response Baltimore--what message the demonstrations are meant to send to white people. And activist J.C. Faulk, who for decades has created dialogue to address racism, talks about why he’s organizing food deliveries during the pandemic with Bmore Community Food, and what that means for racial justice. For information about Restorative Response Baltimore, visit this link. To request food or get involved with Bmore Community Food, visit this link.

