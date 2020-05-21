Olszewski Eases Restrictions On County Businesses

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski relaxed Thursday COVID-19 related restrictions on businesses in the county.

Olszewki said Gov. Larry Hogan’s lifting of some restrictions on retails stores last week created a patchwork of rules.

“And now Baltimore County businesses face restrictions that no longer apply to some of their competitors nearby, some just a few minutes away,” Olszewski said. “What’s more, we know that our residents are travelling to businesses in other counties while our establishments remain closed.”

Beginning 9 am Friday, retail stores can reopen. However, no more than 10 people, including staff, can be inside the store at a time.

Barber shops and hair salons can also reopen. They also have the no more than 10 people restriction in place and must operate by appointment only.

Personal services like nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops and tanning salons remain closed.

Olszewski said no more than 10 people can gather at a religious institution. He said drive-through or drive-in services are permitted.

This report will be updated.